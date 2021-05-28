Heavy rain overnight drove Magnolia’s precipitation total for the month of May to 13.58 inches.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 1.79 inches of rain Thursday and early Friday. The news website has recorded 35.04 inches of rain since January 1.
The latest rainfall makes May 2021 the wettest month in recent years. The closest rival was April 2019, when 11.67 inches of rain was recorded.
A thunderstorm line crossed through the region early Friday. There were a few scattered power outages in the early morning hours which have since been fixed.
The situation was different in North Louisiana. Media reports indicated wind damage in the Shreveport-Bossier area. SWEPCO said about 15,000 of its Northwest Louisiana power customers had no service.
At 9:30 a.m., power was out to about 2,000 Entergy residents in North Central Louisiana, including all of the Arcadia-Athens area.
Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible throughout the day and night as a cold front moves into the Four State area. Gusty winds will accompany heavy down pours and some small hail may be possible. A few storms could mature and produce damaging winds and will remain the primary threat.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the front will advance southward on Saturday, making the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend nice with less humidity and plenty of sunshine.
Showers and thunderstorms will return later in the week.