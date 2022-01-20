The Magnolia Regional Health System Board of Directors will meet at noon Monday in the MRMC Board Room.
The board will hear an audit presentation from BKD.
It will also hear updates on COVID funding, the Home Health property, the call light system and upgrades to the MAKO surgical robot.
The hospital’s COVID vaccine mandate will be reviewed.
Directors will discuss the purchase of a Phaco machine for cataract surgery.
Staff reports and a discussion of the Derby Day fundraiser sponsored by the MRMC Foundation will be heard.