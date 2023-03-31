Columbia County and surrounding areas of the Four State area are under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.
Thunderstorm chances will increase this afternoon and through the evening hours. Scattered severe storms will be possible along and north of the Interstate 20 corridor, with numerous severe storms possible across southern Arkansas. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail will be possible.
In addition, a wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening. Strong southerly winds 15-25 mph, gusting to 35-40 mph will be possible.
More thunderstorms will impact much of the Ark-La-Tex during the day Sunday, overnight into early Monday, and again Tuesday. Storms which develop on Tuesday will have the potential to become severe across areas along and north of I-20, especially southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas.