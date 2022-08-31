COVID

Active COVID-19 cases dropped in Columbia and surrounding counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,077

Total Active Cases: 54, down two since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,924

Total Deaths: 99

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,421

Total Active Cases: 18, down one since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,372

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,488

Total Active Cases: 39, down four since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,404

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,239

Total Active Cases: 63, down two since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,065

Total Deaths: 111

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,445

Total Active Cases: 116, down three since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,141

Total Deaths: 186

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 931,459

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 1,383

Recovered cases: 908,069

Deaths: 11,910, up five since Monday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 318

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 51

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 12

