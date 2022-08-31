Active COVID-19 cases dropped in Columbia and surrounding counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,077
Total Active Cases: 54, down two since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,924
Total Deaths: 99
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,421
Total Active Cases: 18, down one since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,372
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,488
Total Active Cases: 39, down four since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,404
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,239
Total Active Cases: 63, down two since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,065
Total Deaths: 111
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,445
Total Active Cases: 116, down three since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,141
Total Deaths: 186
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 931,459
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 1,383
Recovered cases: 908,069
Deaths: 11,910, up five since Monday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 318
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 51
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 12