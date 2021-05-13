COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,350+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11+1
Total recovered – 2,283
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 1 (staff)
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.85, up from last report of 25.49
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 546
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0
Total recovered – 536
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.39, up from last report of 21.14
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 828+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6
Total recovered – 798+1
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 17.16, up from last report of 17.02
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,312+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5
Total recovered – 2,244
Total number dead – 63+1
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.38, up from last report of 33.91
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,022+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9+3
Total recovered – 3,898+2
Total number dead – 114
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.61, up from last report of 21.48