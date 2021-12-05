At least two people were taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center early Sunday following an outdoor party that went awry on Columbia County Road 30, near the Magnolia Municipal Airport.
A private vehicle took a shooting victim to the hospital about 12:40 a.m.
About 20 minutes later, a person leaving the scene in a vehicle struck a utility pole and was injured. That person was also taken the hospital for treatment.
The extent of injuries to both people was not immediately known.
The second incident knocked out electrical service along County Road 30, affecting about 60 Entergy Corporation customers. Power was expected to be restored about 3:30 a.m.