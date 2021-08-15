Questions about vaccinations and the COVID-19 virus in Columbia County will be answered Monday night during a virtual town hall meeting.
The meeting has been organized by the Rotary Club of Magnolia in cooperation with magnoliareporter.com and the First United Methodist Church of Magnolia. It will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Monday.
The town hall will be livestreamed through the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. CLICK HERE to see the Facebook page.
Will Wood, president of the Rotary Club of Magnolia, will be the moderator of a four-person panel. The Rotary Club has taken up the challenge to provide the public with more education about COVID-19 and to encourage a higher rate of vaccination among residents.
First United Methodist Church is providing the use of its sanctuary broadcast facilities for the town hall. The livestream will go out to more than 19,000 friends of the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook.
The town hall will focus on medical aspects of the pandemic and the available vaccines.
Panelists will be Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed and three medical practitioners: Dr. Jay Franks, internal medicine, Southern Medical Group; Dr. Moises Menendez, retired surgeon, Magnolia Regional Medical Center; and Dr. Fred Murphy, internal medicine, Magnolia Murphy Clinic.
The public may submit questions for the panel by posting during the livestream.