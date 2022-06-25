Columbia County and neighboring counties and parishes remain under a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
The advisory had earlier been set for Saturday, but has been extended into Sunday evening.
The combination of high humidity and air temperatures around the century mark, will result in maximum heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees.
All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas are under the advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. However, no organized severe weather is expected at this time.
Heat will persist through Sunday with maximum temperatures forecast to reach or exceed 100 degrees in many locations. Expect additional heat advisories to be issued. Continue to exercise safety precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.
More scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday into early next week in association with a rare summer cold front.
The best chances for thunderstorms will likely be confined to areas along and south of Interstate 20 in East Texas and North Louisiana, mainly from late Sunday through Monday with more isolated activity expected later in the week as the frontal boundary stalls south of the region.