COVID_19_numbers_6_29_21

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,406+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 20-2

Total recovered – 2,329+3

Total number dead – 57

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.92, down from 28.94

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 561+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5+1

Total recovered – 546

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.8, up from 23.56

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 888+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 20+1

Total recovered – 844+3

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.49, up from 23.42

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,441+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 39-1

Total recovered – 2,339+2

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.55, up from 37.5

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,126+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14-1

Total recovered – 3,996+2

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25,76, up from 25.67

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you