COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,406+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 20-2
Total recovered – 2,329+3
Total number dead – 57
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.92, down from 28.94
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 561+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5+1
Total recovered – 546
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.8, up from 23.56
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 888+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 20+1
Total recovered – 844+3
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.49, up from 23.42
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,441+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 39-1
Total recovered – 2,339+2
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.55, up from 37.5
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,126+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14-1
Total recovered – 3,996+2
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25,76, up from 25.67