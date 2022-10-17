Cassandra Atkinson, a former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office bonds and fines clerk, had her first appearance in court recently. She is accused of stealing almost $33,000 from the county office while in that office.
Atkinson appeared with her attorney David Price. She responded in a soft voice to Judge David Talley Jr. when he spoke to her. Like all defendants, Atkinson was asked her age, which is 41, and the last grade she completed in school which was 12th.
The case has been passed to November 3 with an excluded period as more facts about the case are gathered.
“Mr. (Ryan) Phillips and I haven’t been able to visit yet and there is a lot of discovery in the case,” Price said.
Phillips, the deputy prosecuting attorney, said the State Police have provided the attorneys with audits.
According to a Financial Compliance Report produced by the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee of the Arkansas Legislative Audit, cash receipts exceeded cash deposits by $32,478 in the Sheriff Bond and Fine Account during the period of January 1, 2020, through September 15, 2021.
“Unreceipted checks totaling $21,415 were included in bank deposits to potentially conceal some of the unaccounted-for cash,” the document reads.
“The Bond and Fine Clerk, whose employment was terminated on September 15, 2021 was custodian of the funds not deposited.”
The purpose of the audit report was also spelled out.
“We evaluated the county's compliance with certain state laws concerning general accounting, budgeting, purchasing, and investing and depositing of public funds,” the document reads. “Noncompliance with state law and accepted accounting practices was noted in the office of the sheriff.”