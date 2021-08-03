COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,603+9. Month ago: 2,413. Year ago: 202.

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 88. Month ago: 21. Year ago: 41.

Total recovered – 2,456+9. Month ago: 2,335. Year ago: 155.

Total number dead – 59. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 358

SAU total active cases – 2 students. 2 staff.

SAU current number in quarantine – 20-2

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.0, up from 30.9

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.7

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 612+10

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33+9

Total recovered – 568+1

Total number dead – 10

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.9, no change

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 976+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 35+2

Total recovered – 915+1

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.1, no change

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,739+22

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 128+7

Total recovered – 2,546+15

Total number dead – 65

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.9, no change

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,393+41

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 145+35

Total recovered – 4,130+6

Total number dead – 117

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.9, up from 27.8

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals -- 1,124

Current COVID-19 positive patients – 211

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 77

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators -- 43

