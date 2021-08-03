COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,603+9. Month ago: 2,413. Year ago: 202.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 88. Month ago: 21. Year ago: 41.
Total recovered – 2,456+9. Month ago: 2,335. Year ago: 155.
Total number dead – 59. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 358
SAU total active cases – 2 students. 2 staff.
SAU current number in quarantine – 20-2
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.0, up from 30.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.7
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 612+10
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33+9
Total recovered – 568+1
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.9, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 976+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 35+2
Total recovered – 915+1
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.1, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,739+22
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 128+7
Total recovered – 2,546+15
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.9, no change
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,393+41
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 145+35
Total recovered – 4,130+6
Total number dead – 117
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.9, up from 27.8
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals -- 1,124
Current COVID-19 positive patients – 211
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 77
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators -- 43