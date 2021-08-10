Columbia County and neighboring areas of South Arkansas and North Louisiana will be under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said heat index values up to 108 are expected.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Hot and humid conditions will continue across the entire region through the upcoming week. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, combined with the increased humidity will allow heat index values to climb between 105 to 110 degrees through much of this week.
