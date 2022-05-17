Sanctions

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Friday, May 13

Ebony Sharp, 26, Magnolia, shoplifting, resisting arrest, fleeing by foot.

Mario Smith, 40, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000, fleeing by foot, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of Schedule VI drug.

Saturday, May 14

Nikco Freeman, 29, Magnolia, battery 3rd degree.

Sunday, May 15

Deshasmic Paschol, 29, Magnolia, residential burglary, theft of property over $25,000.

Monday, May 16

Farris Johnson, 42, Magnolia, failure to appear.

