Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, May 13
Ebony Sharp, 26, Magnolia, shoplifting, resisting arrest, fleeing by foot.
Mario Smith, 40, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000, fleeing by foot, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of Schedule VI drug.
Saturday, May 14
Nikco Freeman, 29, Magnolia, battery 3rd degree.
Sunday, May 15
Deshasmic Paschol, 29, Magnolia, residential burglary, theft of property over $25,000.
Monday, May 16
Farris Johnson, 42, Magnolia, failure to appear.