COVID

COVID-19 case numbers remained unchanged due to a reporting lag by the Arkansas Department of Health.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in the five South Arkansas counties.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,526

Total Active Cases: 39. No change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,383

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,474

Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,438

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,690

Total Active Cases: 22. No change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,622

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,612

Total Active Cases: 20. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,472

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,034

Total Active Cases: 27. No change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,804

Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 983,004

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 732. No change since Wednesday.

Recovered cases: 964,407

Deaths: 12,686. No change since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 336. Up 24 since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 49. Up four since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 15. Down two since Wednesday.

