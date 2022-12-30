COVID-19 case numbers remained unchanged due to a reporting lag by the Arkansas Department of Health.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in the five South Arkansas counties.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,526
Total Active Cases: 39. No change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,383
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,474
Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,438
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,690
Total Active Cases: 22. No change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,622
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,612
Total Active Cases: 20. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,472
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,034
Total Active Cases: 27. No change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,804
Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 983,004
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 732. No change since Wednesday.
Recovered cases: 964,407
Deaths: 12,686. No change since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 336. Up 24 since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 49. Up four since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 15. Down two since Wednesday.