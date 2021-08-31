COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,994+27. Month ago: 2,587. Year ago: 295
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 171+5. Month ago: 91. Year ago: 32
Total recovered – 2,762+22. Month ago: 2,437. Year ago: 248
Total number dead – 61. Month ago: 59 deaths. Year ago: 15 deaths.
Test figures below are changes from Sunday to Tuesday.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.28, down from 9.29
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.61, up from 13.57
Total positive PCR tests – 1,685+12
Total positive antigen tests – 1,548+21
Total negative PCR tests – 16,481+141
Total negative antigen tests – 9,830+101
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.1, up from 36.8, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.0, down from 12.1
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Monday, August 30
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 1 staff. 10+2 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 1+1 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 2 staff. 7 students.
Central Elementary – 0-1 staff. 8 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 3 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 7+1 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0-1 student.
Total: 3-1 staff, 36+4 students.
Current positively rate: 15.0 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 414
SAU total active cases – 41+3 students. 0 staff. 0-1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 6
SAU current number in quarantine – 80+6
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 734+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 38+3
Total recovered – 684+4
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.7, up from 28.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.5, down from 8.6
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,096+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 41-3
Total recovered – 1,026+9
Total number dead – 29
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.5, up from 30.8
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.6, up from 14.5
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,102+32
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 140+20
Total recovered – 2,894+12
Total number dead – 68
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 48.1, up from 47.7
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.8, down from 10.1
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,873+28
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 192+52
Total recovered – 4,561+23
Total number dead – 118
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.1, down from 32.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.3, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,105
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 198-8
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 81-2
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 56-1
Active pediatric cases -- 375
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana has not updated its totals since Friday, before Hurricane Ida struck the state.
Bossier – 19,020, up from 18,865 total cases. 340.
Webster – 5,648, up from 5,632 total cases. 123 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,790, up from 1,768 total cases. 57 deaths.
Union – 3,367, up from 3,338 total cases. 90 deaths.