COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,372+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9+1
Total recovered – 2,307+2
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.3, up from last report of 26.7
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 556
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1-1
Total recovered – 545+1
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.7, up from last report of 22.3
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 837+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8+4
Total recovered – 805
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.1, up from last report of 21.7
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,381+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33
Total recovered – 2,285+5
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.1, up from last report of 34.6
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,084+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 27+2
Total recovered – 3,941+1
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.8, up from last report of 23.4