The State of Arkansas has established a process for people to report suspected misuse of a disabled license plate, disabled placard, or a disabled parking space.
Reports may be made to the Office of Motor Vehicle of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
The office said in a statement that complaints must be based on fact rather than suspicion. It cautions that not all disabilities are apparent nor does every individual with a disability use a mobility device such as a cane, walker, scooter or wheelchair.
It also cautions people not to confront any person who may be abusing the program. If the situation requires immediate attention, please contact your local police department.
CLICK HERE to fill in the form for needed information to make a complaint.