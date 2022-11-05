The second fatal wreck in Columbia County in less than a day claimed the life of a Magnolia man early Saturday.
Brandon J. Bailey II, 20, died in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 371 southwest of Magnolia about 4:54 a.m.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Bailey was driving a 1998 Saturn south on the highway. The driver of a northbound 2016 Ford Fusion crossed the center line and collided with the Bailey vehicle, which left the roadway and overturned.
Bailey died at the scene. His body was released to Lewis Funeral Home. He was a 2020 graduate of Magnolia High School.
The driver of the Ford was not injured and was not identified in the report. The weather was cloudy and the road was wet.
Trooper Jordan Drake investigated the wreck.
James Dale Curry, 45, of Magnolia was killed about 7:02 a.m. Friday when the vehicle he was driving wrecked on Shanhouse Boulevard.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Curry was driving a 2015 model Dodge Durango north on the street, which parallels the Louisiana & North West Railroad track. His vehicle crossed the southbound lane of the street and struck a tree.
Curry was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Randy Reed. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Reed Funeral Home.
Bailey’s death was the seventh motor vehicle fatality in Columbia County this year, matching the total for 2021.