Isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible across the Four State region Saturday and Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said that storms will increase Sunday night and Monday morning ahead of a strong cold front and associated upper-level disturbance.
The threat for strong and possibly severe thunderstorms will exist across much of the region Sunday evening through early Monday morning, with heavy rainfall possible as well before diminishing with the passage of the front.
Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday as the front works back north and becomes stationary over portions of East or Southeast Texas and North Louisiana, and additional upper-level disturbances approach the area from the west.