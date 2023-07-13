The wall of an unused building on West Main Street in Waldo collapsed Wednesday morning. As the shower of bricks and wood caused the roof to cave in, a car parked next to the building was crushed.
There were no injuries.
The collapse happened about 9:30 a.m. to the building on West Main Street owned by Deborah Farrer. The building is located across a parking lot from Terry’s Fresh Market, which was not damaged by the collapse.
Wednesday’s collapse came the day after heavy rain drenched the area. Almost a foot of rain was reported just north of Waldo on Tuesday.
“The rain saturated it and then the wind and it just got weak and fell,” Farrer said.
The building was not in use. Farrer said her family had been working to empty the building of its contents so that it could be torn down.
“We had put no-parking signs all down the building. We had put these no-parking signs up last month because we noticed there was a crack,” Farrer said.
The car that was crushed was parked in front of one of the no-parking signs, Farrer said. She said the car’s owner, a frequent visitor to Terry’s Fresh Market, had been warned previously by the store’s staff not to park next to the building.
“Thank God nobody was hurt,” Farrer said.
“Nothing worth any money” was inside the building, she said.
“There is one thing in there I would like to get out. It’s a cigarette vending machine. It’s just cool. It’s still in there. It was in a wood room so maybe it fared OK,” Farrer said.