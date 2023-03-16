The Arkansas Department of Health did not update its COVID-19 figures on Wednesday.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,793
Total Active Cases: 8. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,680
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,510
Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,475
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,773
Total Active Cases: 9. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,717
Total Deaths: 47. Last death recorded March 10.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,778
Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,639
Total Deaths: 127. Last death recorded March 11.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,301
Total Active Cases: 23. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,072
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,007,474
Number of new cases reported in last 24 hours: 93
Recovered cases: 991,658
Deaths: 13,032. No change since Tuesday.
Testing Data for Columbia County
Tests per 1,000 individuals
PCR Percent Positivity: 11.83%
Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.09%
Total Positive Tests: 7041
PCR Positives: 3356
Antigen Positives: 3685
Total Negative Tests: 51809
PCR Negatives: 25005
Antigen Negatives: 26804
Total Tests: 58850
Private Lab Tests: 53760
Public Lab Tests: 4843
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,118
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%