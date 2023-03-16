COVID

The Arkansas Department of Health did not update its COVID-19 figures on Wednesday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,793

Total Active Cases: 8. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,680

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,510

Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,475

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,773

Total Active Cases: 9. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,717

Total Deaths: 47. Last death recorded March 10.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,778

Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,639

Total Deaths: 127. Last death recorded March 11.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,301

Total Active Cases: 23. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,072

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,007,474

Number of new cases reported in last 24 hours: 93

Recovered cases: 991,658

Deaths: 13,032. No change since Tuesday.

Testing Data for Columbia County

Tests per 1,000 individuals

PCR Percent Positivity: 11.83%

Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.09%

Total Positive Tests: 7041

PCR Positives: 3356

Antigen Positives: 3685

Total Negative Tests: 51809

PCR Negatives: 25005

Antigen Negatives: 26804

Total Tests: 58850

Private Lab Tests: 53760

Public Lab Tests: 4843

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,118

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%

