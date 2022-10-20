COVID

Active COVID-19 cases fell Wednesday in Columbia, Union and Ouachita counties, and were unchanged in Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,352

Total Active Cases: 22, down two since Tuesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,229

Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,447

Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,413

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,589

Total Active Cases: 9, no change since Tuesday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,534

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,444

Total Active Cases: 20, down five since Tuesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,305

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,808

Total Active Cases: 23, down one since Tuesday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,591

Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases:

956,857

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 433

Recovered cases: 941,244

Deaths: 12,396, up 10 since Tuesday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 144

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 15

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6

