Active COVID-19 cases fell Wednesday in Columbia, Union and Ouachita counties, and were unchanged in Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,352
Total Active Cases: 22, down two since Tuesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,229
Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,447
Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,413
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,589
Total Active Cases: 9, no change since Tuesday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,534
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,444
Total Active Cases: 20, down five since Tuesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,305
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,808
Total Active Cases: 23, down one since Tuesday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,591
Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases:
956,857
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 433
Recovered cases: 941,244
Deaths: 12,396, up 10 since Tuesday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 144
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 15
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6