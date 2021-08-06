COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,635+9. Month ago: 2,428. Year ago: 209.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 93+3. Month ago: 28. Year ago: 35.
Total recovered – 2,483+6. Month ago: 2,343. Year ago: 166.
Total number dead – 59. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 8 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 360+2
SAU total active cases – 0 students. 3+2 staff.
SAU current number in quarantine – 5+2
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.2, up from 31.1
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.6, up from 12.2
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 628+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 44+1
Total recovered – 573+3
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.0, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 6.8, up from 6.3
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 983+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33
Total recovered – 924+2
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.8, up from 26.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12, up from 11.8
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,799+22
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 148+10
Total recovered – 2,586+12
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.4, up from 41.3
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.7, up from 10.6
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,450+13
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 162-1
Total recovered – 4,170+14
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.1, up from 28.0
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.9, up from 9.8
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,117, down from 1,118
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive patients – 240, up from 218
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 81, up from 76
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 49, up from 42
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA, WITH CHANGES SINCE PREVIOUS TOTALS
Bossier – 16,239, up from 16,153 total cases. 317 deaths.
Webster – 4,805, up from 4,743 total cases. 119 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,605, up from 1,582 total cases. 56 deaths.
Union – 2,867, up from 2,836 total cases. 85 deaths