Magnolia City Attorney Michael Boyd on Thursday attacked what he said are misrepresentations in advertisements in the Arkansas State Senate District 3 race.
Incumbent Sen. Charles Beckham of McNeil and Magnolia City Councilman Steve Crowell are the candidates in Tuesday’s Republican Party primary. The winner will be unopposed in the November general election to represent Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Clark counties, and parts of Hempstead and Pike counties.
“The Magnolia City Attorney’s office does not typically comment on any political race, but misrepresentations concerning the city and one of its officials demand that someone set the record straight,” Boyd said in a statement sent to news media.
“The facts are that the City’s Advertising and Promotions Commission voted to enter into an agreement with Steve Crowell to supply various forms of Christmas lighting for the city. Mr. Crowell not only provided the lights and materials, he charged nothing for his time involved in the project.
“All taxpayer funds were accounted for and spent in accordance with the agreement. The City Council was later fully informed, and it voted to ratify the agreement to comply with the audit request,” said Boyd.
“Contrary to the misrepresentations in these attack ads, Council Member Steve Crowell was neither accused of wrongdoing, nor was there any evidence supporting such an accusation. The advertisements appear to be a deliberate attempt to smear Mr. Crowell and the City of Magnolia,” said Boyd.
Boyd also said that a second advertisement created by a group on behalf of Beckham’s campaign used the word “unethical” and claimed Crowell played a key role in a real estate transaction between his wife and the city.
“This claim is also untrue. The sale of the city property was discussed in more than one public City Council meeting, and Mr. Crowell did not vote on the matter or even comment. The suggestion in the advertisements is blatantly false,” Boyd said.
“These attacks on Mr. Crowell are also attacks on the integrity of the City of Magnolia. While I understand that politics and campaigns are sometimes hard-nosed, there is simply no place for outright deceit. When this happens, we have two choices: Let it pass or do something about it. Our legislative body is too important for winners to be chosen by dark money’s power to deceive,” Boyd said.
Boyd said publicly available information about the pro-Beckham mail pieces were paid for a by an entity called “Truth in Politics 2 IEC,” which is organized as an IEC or ”Independent Expenditure Committee” according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
The Secretary of State’s records indicate the only donor is a company named “Conduit in Action,” Boyd said. Both the IEC and the company appear to involve the same two people, Joe Maynard and Brenda Vassaur-Taylor, who show to be residents of Northwest Arkansas, and who also are linked to multiple Political Action Committees. The sources of funds to “Conduit in Action” are unknown, Boyd said.
Sen. Beckham was offered an opportunity by magnoliareporter.com by email on Thursday to answer Boyd, but has not done so as of this publication.
Last week, magnoliareporter.com published an article detailing a cease and desist letter it sent to Beckham regarding the use, without authorization, of magnoliareporter.com’s logo and an image the news website published. The logo and image appeared in a campaign mail piece that Truth in Politics 2 IEC sent to voters regarding the real estate deal.
The pro-Beckham ad mischaracterized magnoliareporter.com coverage of the deal.
The news website demanded that all use by Beckham and/or Truth in Politics 2 IEC of its material cease, that unmailed copies of the offending mail piece be destroyed, that any future mailings of the piece be recalled and destroyed, and that Magnolia Reporter LLC receive a written apology from both Beckham and Truth in Politics 2 IEC for the unauthorized use.
