COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,504+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 49+3
Total recovered – 2,397+4
Total number dead – 58
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 1 student. 1 staff.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.0, no change
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 576
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8
Total recovered – 558
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.5, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 930+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 27+2
Total recovered – 877+2
Total number dead – 26+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.2, up from 24.8
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,585+15
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 81+7
Total recovered – 2,439+7
Total number dead – 65+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.7, up from 39.5
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,224+9
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 63+3
Total recovered – 4,044+6
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.0, up from 26.9