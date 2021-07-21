COVID-19

The State of Arkansas hasn't updated its daily "dashboard" of COVID-19 statistics on Wednesday. The table above is for Tuesday.

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,504+7

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 49+3

Total recovered – 2,397+4

Total number dead – 58

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 1 student. 1 staff.

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.0, no change

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 576

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8

Total recovered – 558

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.5, no change

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 930+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 27+2

Total recovered – 877+2

Total number dead – 26+1

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.2, up from 24.8

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,585+15

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 81+7

Total recovered – 2,439+7

Total number dead – 65+1

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.7, up from 39.5

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,224+9

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 63+3

Total recovered – 4,044+6

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.0, up from 26.9

