Mother Nature has issued her own weather advisory for South Arkansas: It’s still winter.
Columbia County and neighboring areas of Arkansas and North Louisiana are under a winter weather advisory for up to one inch of snow. It will come as a shock to Magnolians who on Thursday enjoyed clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.
The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday to midnight Friday.
Slippery road conditions will be possible.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said areas of rain will quickly increase across the region by mid to late morning Friday, ahead of an upper-level disturbance and associated cold front that will enter the Southern Plains. The cold front will move through the region during the afternoon, with temperatures expected to fall to near freezing by mid to late afternoon across portions of extreme Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas.
Magnolia's temperature may reach into the low 60s on Friday before rapidly falling. Expect north winds up to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The low temperature on Friday night will be near 26.
This rain is expected to change over to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow across this area as temperatures fall to near and below freezing late in the afternoon, before transitioning quickly over to snow during the evening.
Snowfall accumulations of up to an inch will be possible over this area, in addition to a light glaze of ice, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, as well as grassy surfaces.
The wintry mix may eventually move into portions of extreme Southern Arkansas and Northern Louisiana Friday evening, with some very light snow and ice accumulations possible before the precipitation diminishes shortly after midnight.
Conditions on Saturday will be sunny with a high near 49. There will be a north wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon and night as a strong upper-level disturbance moves
through the region. Some isolated strong storms cannot be ruled out, with hail being the main threat from these stronger storms that develop.
These storms will diminish from west to east Monday night.
More snow is expected in Central and North Arkansas. Snow will fall in the Ozark and Ouachita mountains during the day. Snow will gradually come to an end across northern and western Arkansas Friday evening,
but will likely spread into areas farther south and east during the evening/overnight hours. Moderate to at times heavy snow will be possible across Central and North Arkansas.
The forecast calls for one to three inches of snow across a large part of Arkansas, and some two to four-inch totals in the higher elevations of the Ozark and Ouachita mountains.