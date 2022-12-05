A 42-year-old man was run over and killed early Saturday morning while walking down Arkansas 98 in the Atlanta community, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Scotty Ray Barker was struck by a vehicle before 7 a.m. while walking his dog along the highway right outside of Atlanta, said Columbia County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Leroy Martin.
Martin said the man has family in El Dorado and they have been notified of his death.
“It might have been earlier than that because it’s not a heavily-traveled road,” Martin said of the area. “It was foggy that morning and when he was walking down the road someone might have hit him and thought it was a deer.”
He said Barker’s dog, which looked like a pit bull, survived the incident.
“The dog stayed right there with him,” Martin said. “Arrangements were made for CCAPS (Columbia County Association of Protective Society) to pick the dog up.”
Although sheriff’s officials are still trying to pin down the exact place of residence of the victim, Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said he thinks Barker is from Dodge City, which is a crossroads on Arkansas 15 between El Dorado and Haynesville near the Louisiana line.
Martin said the body has been sent off to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. The Arkansas State Police are assisting with the investigation.
“The investigators are on the case and are going to find out who is responsible,” said Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe.
Barker’s death was the second traffic fatality in Columbia County within a matter of hours.
Jordan Samuels, 18, of El Dorado died about 2:12 a.m. Saturday in a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. 82 east along the Village Flats. The 2004 model Honda Accord that Samuels was driving east on the highway ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Samuels died at the scene.
Barker’s death was the ninth motor vehicle fatality in Columbia County this year, exceeding the 2021 total by two.