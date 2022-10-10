Columbia County annex

The Columbia County Annex is where people register to vote.

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the November general election.

New Arkansas voters may register from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the County Clerk Office in their county of residence. In Columbia County, the Clerk Office is in the Columbia County Annex Building on Boundary Street – the former West Side Elementary School.

Tuesday is the deadline to submit both in-person and postmarked voter registration forms to vote in the Tuesday, November 8 election.

Prospective voters must be:

-- A U.S. citizen.

-- An Arkansas resident.

-- Age 18 or turn 18 on or before the next election.

-- Not be a convicted felon whose sentence has not been discharged or pardoned.

-- Not be presently adjudged as mentally incompetent as to your ability to vote by a court of competent jurisdiction.

October 24 is the first day for early voting in the general election. Voting will be between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The County Annex is the polling place for early voting in Columbia County.

Early voting ends at 5 p.m. Monday, November 7.

