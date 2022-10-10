Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the November general election.
New Arkansas voters may register from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the County Clerk Office in their county of residence. In Columbia County, the Clerk Office is in the Columbia County Annex Building on Boundary Street – the former West Side Elementary School.
Tuesday is the deadline to submit both in-person and postmarked voter registration forms to vote in the Tuesday, November 8 election.
Prospective voters must be:
-- A U.S. citizen.
-- An Arkansas resident.
-- Age 18 or turn 18 on or before the next election.
-- Not be a convicted felon whose sentence has not been discharged or pardoned.
-- Not be presently adjudged as mentally incompetent as to your ability to vote by a court of competent jurisdiction.
October 24 is the first day for early voting in the general election. Voting will be between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The County Annex is the polling place for early voting in Columbia County.
Early voting ends at 5 p.m. Monday, November 7.