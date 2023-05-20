The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission reminds the public that there’s still time to volunteer during the 2023 Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup (GAmC) in Arkansas.
Arkansans must register their cleanups before May 31 to participate.
“The GAmC is under way and we are still recruiting volunteers to help us in our mission to protect and maintain our state’s natural resources through litter prevention and beautification efforts,” said Colbie Jones, director of KAB. “Our goal is for Arkansans from every county in the state to get involved by either volunteering for an existing cleanup event or taking the initiative to host their own cleanup.”
Since March 1, KAB has been recruiting Arkansans for the nation’s largest community improvement effort, the GAmC. Since the start of the statewide cleanup initiative, 285 cleanups across 74 of 75 counties in the state.
“There is still time to volunteer at a cleanup happening in your county or use KAB’s free resources to organize your own cleanup,” said Robyn Taylor, volunteer program manager. “As the weather warms up, participating in our spring cleanup is a perfect way to get outside, have fun and give back to your community.”
CLICK HERE to register as an individual or group, or to organize a local event during the GAmC.
KAB provides free supplies like disposable gloves, cotton gloves and fluorescent safety vests on a first come first serve basis. Cleanup organizers are able to use KAB’s free educational resources and print-ready promotional items to help recruit volunteers.
During GAmC cleanup events, volunteers are encouraged to use safety precautions, including not picking up litter with bare hands, wearing bright safety vests along roadways and ensuring children are accompanied by an adult while collecting litter.