The Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility needs jailers.
Sheriff Mike Loe told the Columbia County Quorum Court on Monday that his office is short three full-time jail staff members, and potential prospects are bleak.
“We can’t even get anyone to apply,” he said. “… We’re understaffed all the time.”
The jailer staff is typically made up of 14 detention center employees, but at the moment, the staff is sitting at only 12 jailers. To complicate matters, the job of the jailer does not take well to shortages in the staff. Since the detention center
never closes, the job entails 24-hour duty for the staff. And with the jailer shortage, that means lots and lots of overtime -- and lots and lots of extra pay for workers.
The budget, though, is not the issue. According to JP Rick Waller, the funds are there to fully staff the jailer team, but there are no prospective workers on the horizon.
“We have the money to pay them in the jail fund, but we just don’t have any applicants.”
Starting pay for a full-time jailer is currently $14.51 per hour. The turnover rate at the position is “pretty high,” according to the sheriff.
And that’s not all. With no applicants, the Loe does not know when the voids will be filled.
“We even sent two staffers to a job fair recently, and we didn’t get anything,” the county sheriff added. “We just try to keep the wheels going as best we can.”
To make matters worse, according to Waller, one of the current jailers is scheduled for a medical procedure at the end of the month. The move is expected to sideline the employee for weeks and leave the jail staff even further depleted.
“We’ve got to try to come up with something to get some jailers,” he said. “No one wants to work right now.”
Sheriff Loe, however, has resorted to some creative ways to fill open vacancies at the jail. The county official has even gone beyond common gender designations for some positions of need.
“We even have hired a female for a male position,” he said. “We were that desperate.”
When asked by one justice of the peace if the employee was still in the job, Loe replied, “Yes, so far.”
To inquire about a job with the Columbia County Detention Center, call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 870-234-5331.