Roger Dale Hobgood, a Columbia County man who has been in prison for first-degree murder since 1977, has been recommended for a commutation of his life sentence by the Arkansas Parole Board.
Hobgood, now 73, was 27 years old when he was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Bernice Thomas. He was originally charged with capital murder, kidnapping and burglary.
According to court records, Hobgood broke into Thomas’ home on June 28, 1976. He killed Thomas and held captive his estranged wife, Brenda Hobgood, Shane Hobgood and Leanne Thomas. In a three-day trial in January 1977, a Columbia County jury returned verdicts of murder in the first degree, kidnapping and burglary.
Hobgood received life in prison for first-degree murder. He received three years on both the kidnapping and burglary charges.
At trial, Hobgood admitted killing Thomas. His defense was that he was under self-induced intoxication. Hobgood’s judge told the jury that intoxication was an affirmative defense that required a preponderance of evidence. The jury decided that Hobgood’s intoxication defense was insufficient, and convicted him of the murder.
The conviction was upheld in a 1978 Arkansas Supreme Court ruling.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising her authority to grant commutations. A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
There is a petition on the website change.org that asks Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deny granting a sentence commutation to Hobgood.
Hobgood remains held at the Cummins Unit in Grady.
In other commutation recommendations, the Parole Board made “Without Merit” recommendations to the governor in the following cases:
Columbia County – Kenneth Marshall, aggravated residential burglary, commercial burglary.
Hempstead County – Michael Muldrow, first-degree murder.
Union County – Wendell Rogers, aggravated robbery, felon with firearm.
Recommendations for pardon “with merit” include the following:
Howard County – Eugene Anderson, first-degree criminal mischief.
Miller – Terry Tharp, manufacture, delivery, possession of controlled substance-meth, fraud-drug paraphernalia.
Recommendations for pardon “without merit” include the following:
Nevada, Clark, Ouachita and Union counties – Carl Buckley III, violation of Arkansas Hot Check Law under $2,500, theft or property over $500.
Columbia, Washington and Nevada counties – Aaron McHenry, forgery-second degree, possession of Schedule II controlled substance-meth, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, inhale meth.