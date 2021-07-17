Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said storms will be mainly across portions of Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and North Central Louisiana near a weak upper level disturbance that will linger over these areas.
Locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall is possible. These showers and thunderstorms will gradually diminish this evening.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 2.68 inches of rain during storms on Thursday and Friday, raising July's rainfall total to 5.17 inches. It is the second highest rainfall for July since 2015 -- 6.63 inches fell in 2017.
On Friday evening, a powerful thunderstorm moved through Columbia County. There were numerous reports of downed trees and street flooding. The Automated Weather Observation Station at Magnolia Municipal Airport had winds in excess of 30 mph.
Power was out for several hours to more than 1,000 Entergy customers in the Columbia County area. Most of the customers were on the east side of Magnolia, along and east of Dudney from Columbia Street to Calhoun Road. The area along Arkansas 98 north of Village was also without electrical service, in addition to other scattered locations.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase by Sunday afternoon across Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, extreme Northeast Texas, and North Louisiana, as another upper level disturbance shifts south into these areas.
These showers and thunderstorms are expected to persist across all but Deep East Texas Sunday night, becoming more numerous areawide Monday and Tuesday as a weak frontal system drifts into the region before becoming stationary.
This boundary will focus additional storms over East Texas. North Louisiana, and Southern Arkansas Wednesday, before the storms become more scattered over the region Thursday and Friday as the weak frontal boundary washes out and the parent upper level disturbance begins to drift west away from the area.
Isolated strong thunderstorms capable of producing locally gusty winds are possible each day next week, but the primary threat will be locally heavy rainfall, which may result in flooding of low lying, poor drainage areas.