Active cases of COVID-19 doubled Wednesday in Union County, and were up slightly in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,568

Total Active Cases: 51. Up one since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,413

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,480

Total Active Cases: 4. Down one since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,445

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,710

Total Active Cases: 21. Up one since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,643

Total Deaths: 46

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,642

Total Active Cases: 35. Up two since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,486

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,064

Total Active Cases: 33. Up 18 since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,827

Total Deaths: 202. No change since Tuesday.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 987,049

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 762. Up 420 since Tuesday.

Recovered cases: 968,021

Deaths: 12,698. Up three since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 427. Down 14 since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 71. Up 10 since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17. Up one since Tuesday.

