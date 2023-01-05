Active cases of COVID-19 doubled Wednesday in Union County, and were up slightly in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,568
Total Active Cases: 51. Up one since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,413
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,480
Total Active Cases: 4. Down one since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,445
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,710
Total Active Cases: 21. Up one since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,643
Total Deaths: 46
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,642
Total Active Cases: 35. Up two since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,486
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,064
Total Active Cases: 33. Up 18 since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,827
Total Deaths: 202. No change since Tuesday.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 987,049
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 762. Up 420 since Tuesday.
Recovered cases: 968,021
Deaths: 12,698. Up three since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 427. Down 14 since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 71. Up 10 since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17. Up one since Tuesday.