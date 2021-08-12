Keith Lashun Lawson, 41, of Taylor died about 11:54 p.m. Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 371 in the Welcome community.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Lawson was driving a 2003 model Chevrolet Tahoe north on the highway. The vehicle entered the ditch on the east side of the roadway. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and overturned.
Lawson died at the scene. His body was released to R.L. Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Jacob Price investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
The death was the sixth motor vehicle fatality in Columbia County this year. Six people died in fatal accidents last year in Columbia County. Five people died in 2019.