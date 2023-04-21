Quincy Isiah Lewis, one of the four men charged with the shooting death of Joshua Keshun Smith on the Southern Arkansas University campus on August 11, 2020, pleaded guilty Thursday of murder and battery in the first degree.
He received a total prison sentence of 55 years.
“I apologize on my behalf,” Lewis said in Circuit Court Judge David Talley Jr.’s courtroom.
To Smith’s mother, Theresa Ngantchie, he said, “I know I can’t bring your son back and I am truly sorry for the part I played, and I hope you can forgive me.”
Talley told Lewis he commended him for saying what he did.
“I appreciate your comments,” Talley said. “There is no reason to believe they are not sincere.”
Because the charges were originally capital murder, Lewis and others charged with this crime were required to have two lawyers to represent them. And despite the charges being downgraded to murder, Lewis still had representation of Jeff Harrelson and John Pickett, both of Texarkana.
Last month, Odies Wilson IV of Little Rock, pleaded guilty of the murder of Smith and received 60 years in prison. He was the first to be sentenced.
Others charged with the murder of Smith on the first day of classes at SAU in 2020 were Le’Kamerin “Kam” Tolbert, and Shaivonn “Shakey” Robinson of Vacherie, LA.
Tolbert and Lewis are half-brothers. Wilson, Tolbert, and Robinson were members of the SAU football team at the time of the crime. Lewis was not an SAU student.
The shooting, described in an August 16, 2020, affidavit as a drug deal gone wrong, happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Smith, 21, a senior engineering physics major from Sparkman, was killed and another SAU student, Lucas Sharp, was shot and injured. Sharp was in the passenger seat with Smith, the affidavit reads. The drug in the affidavit was described as marijuana.
The affidavit did not finger the shooter but does list marijuana as the reason that two groups of men met early that Tuesday morning in the parking lot on August 11, the first day of the 2020 fall semester.
However, Ngantchie said after court that she wanted it to be clearly on the record who the shooter was of the four young men involved. She had asked Ryan Rainwater, deputy prosecutor, to ask Lewis directly in court to identify who pulled the trigger. The questions were also to show that Lewis would stick to his story if he needed to testify in further matters involving the case.
Following his sentencing, Rainwater asked Lewis if the group of men he was with had all planned in advance to arrive on campus to commit a robbery, to which he answered yes. Next, he asked if Wilson shot Smith and also Sharp, to which Lewis said yes.
When a sentencing occurs, a victim’s family member or friends are given the opportunity to make an impact statement to the person who was involved in hurting or taking the life of their loved one.
“My son, Joshua Keshun Smith, was my heartbeat, he was my only child,” Ngantchie said. “Joshua was smart, loving, kind and a respectful young man. His absence from this world has left a hole in my heart and his family and friends.”
“Quincy Lewis, as I have already told one of your friends or co-defendants, I have no choice but to forgive you, but not for you but for my own peace and for my soul. You stole a lot from me on August 11, 2020,” Ngantchie said. “For whatever reason that day you all could not be decent human beings, and or think for yourself to not take another person’s life and ruin your own in the process. Quincy you will have some years to sit and think about the part you played in this senseless act, and I pray you ask God for forgiveness and come to have a relationship with him.”
The pain of a loss of son goes beyond Ngantchie’s pain. Lewis’ mom, Sabrina Mills mourns for the loss of her son as well. Outside the courtroom, Mills apologized to Ngantchie and the two ended up embracing, crying and attempting to comfort each other.
Ngantchie said later she was glad one of the parents finally said something to her as she had wondered if they would have.
Mills said August 11, 2020, changed many lives forever.
“One day changed both our lives. She lost her son and will never be able to see him again and I will see my son behind bars,” Mills said. “I pray for his mother every day. To lose a child—that’s—”
Asked what she wanted people to know about her son before he had been known as a part of this life changing crime, Mills said Lewis did good things before this one day changed everything.
“He was a good child, he did well in school, made good grades, did well in football,” Mills said. “Then one day he messed up.”
Talley told Ngantchie after Lewis was sentenced, which closes two cases against the four suspects, that he hopes each one that comes brings her a little more peace.
She said she wishes that could be true.
“It still doesn’t get any easier,” she said. ‘Every time I come it’s like getting a wound opened up and having salt poured in.”