COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
The State of Arkansas announced Saturday morning that it would resume providing updated COVID-19 figures on weekends, beginning immediately.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,527+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 59+1
Total recovered – 2,410+2
Total number dead – 58
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students. 3 staff.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.4, no change
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 578
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8
Total recovered – 559
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 948+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 38-1
Total recovered – 884+2
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.4, up from 25.3
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,635+9
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 104+4
Total recovered – 2,466+5
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.1, up from 40.0
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,263+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 89+1
Total recovered – 4,057
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.3, up from 27.1