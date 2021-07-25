COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.

The State of Arkansas announced Saturday morning that it would resume providing updated COVID-19 figures on weekends, beginning immediately.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,527+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 59+1

Total recovered – 2,410+2

Total number dead – 58

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students. 3 staff.

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.4, no change

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 578

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8

Total recovered – 559

Total number dead – 10

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, no change

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 948+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 38-1

Total recovered – 884+2

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.4, up from 25.3

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,635+9

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 104+4

Total recovered – 2,466+5

Total number dead – 65

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.1, up from 40.0

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,263+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 89+1

Total recovered – 4,057

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.3, up from 27.1

