At least three people were shot and wounded on Wednesday afternoon during an incident at South Side Park in Magnolia.
Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew said that police received a call at 4:20 p.m. that several people were involved in a fight at the park. About three minutes later, officers who were still in the process of responding got reports of gunfire at the park.
“Everyone was fleeing at the time,” police arrived, Dew said.
The wounds to the three injured people were “not necessarily life-threatening,” Dew said. The injured were taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center by private vehicle and by the Columbia County Ambulance Service.
No arrests have been made. Dew said police think at least two people fired shots.
The number of shots fires and the types of guns used wasn’t immediately known.
