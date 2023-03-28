Allegations stemming from a state audit have led to charges against the clerk of the Dorcheat Rural Water Association.
Monica Crumpler, 46, of Taylor, is accused of theft of property greater than $25,000. Specifically, the probable cause affidavit filed last week in connection with her case alleges the misappropriation of $182,520.48 in water association funds.
An investigative report from the Arkansas Legislative Audit said that the state agency reviewed receipts and deposits made by the DRWA between January 1, 2019 through July 20, 2022. The review was performed at the request of 13th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Rogers of El Dorado.
Arkansas Legislative Audit is the state agency responsible for monitoring spending by government agencies, including cities, counties and school districts, and agencies that receive state funds, including water associations.
The results of the review were turned over to Special Agent Adam Pinner of the Arkansas State Police.
Pinner’s affidavit said that the Arkansas Legislative Audit “issued a preliminary report of findings wherein the auditor has determined that a potential criminal scheme involving an alleged misappropriation within the Dorcheat Rural Water Association, has resulted in a significant loss of $182,520.48 for the time period of January 1, 2019, through July 1, 2022.”
Pinner conducted interviews with the people who worked at the association’s office in Macedonia. Crumpler is the clerk. Two other people work as water technicians and one of them customarily handled payments of water bills in her absence, placing payments in a drawer.
“Crumpler works in the office taking payments, enters payments into the computer software system they utilize, and makes daily bank deposits,” the affidavit said.
“During the interview with Crumpler, after she had waived her Miranda Rights, she advised she enters all payments in the computer software they utilize to keep up with payment history. Crumpler advised she makes the bank deposits daily. I advised Crumpler of the money missing, and Crumpler advised she knows about the money missing, and she believed there is an issue with the computer software.
“On January 24, 2023, I called and made contact with Marc Sciocchetti of Creative Technologies who sold and provides tech support for the computer software to Dorcheat Water Association. Marc advised me their contact with Dorcheat Water Association is Monica Crumpler. Marc advised they have provided tech support for Monica; however, Monica has not called complaining about the system or how it computes the payments. Marc advised Monica advised she was very happy with their software,” Pinner’s affidavit said.
“With all the totality of the circumstances put together, between the dates of January 2019 and July 2022, according to Arkansas Joint Legislative Audit, $182.520.48 is missing from Dorcheat Rural Water Association. Monica Crumpler oversees the taking in of payments, enters all payments into the computer system, and makes all bank deposits. According to Crumpler she handles the money for Dorcheat Rural Water Association.
“Crumpler advised she knows the money is missing. and Crumpler advised me she believes it's a computer software issue. According to Marc with Creative Technologies, who provides tech support for the computer software. Monica has made no complaints. but Monica has advised she is very happy with the software. To my knowledge, Crumpler has made no police reports in regards to the $182,520.48 missing,” Pinner’s affidavit said.
Phillip Story, president of the water association, said in a written response to the Arkansas Legislative Audit investigative report he had a meeting with Senior Auditor Jimmy Locke regarding the audit.
“I had hoped for an answer other than the conclusion drawn from the facts of the audit, but facts are what they are,” he wrote.
Story’s response said the water association now requires the completion of a daily worksheet with the cash drawer listing starting balances. All daily transactions are listed separately, with the account name listed and whether payments were by cash, check or credit card. Bank deposit slips now all cash amounts received and checks are listed separately. Worksheets are emailed to board members daily.
Story also said other financial controls are being implemented.
The DRWA serves about 750 customers in southern Columbia County, including the Macedonia and Rocky Mount areas.