Recycling is easy to do in Columbia County. All it takes is a phone call to receive a blue bin and the effort of recycling appropriate items from your household or business.
Abilities Unlimited Inc. is the United Way agency that takes recycled items, sorts them, and sends them off to be recycled and eliminate waste.
Abilities Unlimited Executive Director Sandra Marlar said the agency is successful in its efforts to recycle large amounts per year.
“We recycled 1.3 million pounds this last year, including cardboard, plastics, clothing, mail, magazines and newspapers,” she said.
Marlar said if people are dropping off recyclable items, they should do so at the Abilities Unlimited Recycling Center at 223 W. University Street.
Items are sometimes dropped off at the Training Center at 2000 S. Washington St., but that’s not the preferred location. Employees have to take the recyclables across town to the recycling center.
People often do not consider how much waste goes into landfill when it could be recycled, said Marlar who has been executive director at Abilities Unlimited for 31 years.
“We use over 80 billion aluminum soda cans a year in the U.S.” she said.
Abilities Unlimited also has trucks that drive around town collecting boxes from businesses. The goal of Abilities Unlimited is to guide the disabled to live productive lives in an environment of acceptance rather than rejection, and to provide the opportunity to become self-supporting.
A problem with recycling from homes is that people often fail to sort out their trash and their items for recycling, she said. This is problematic because even if there are some items that could have been recycled, the trash in those blue barrels cannot be sorted and all the items will still go into the landfill.
“They are not supposed to put trash in, but they put trash, they put diapers, they put everything in the world you can think of,” she said.
Recycling has been going on at Abilities Unlimited since 1985. That’s when Columbia County began its current trash collection system.
“We decided we could recycle in Magnolia to help the environment,” she said. “We began when the EPA began recycling because of how much was going into the landfills and the length of time it took to disintegrate things was incredible.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Marlar and others from the recycling program would go to elementary schools to teach the children about recycling and encourage them to start doing it at home and school. Children would gather paper and other items from the classroom and recycle it at the school but visits like these are no longer allowed due to the pandemic.
“COVID just changed everything, and I really hate that because it makes it hard on everybody,” she said.
Getting children started on recycling habits means they are likely to continue throughout adulthood while it is harder to teach new habits to adults, she said.
The following items are for blue recycling bins:
Paper Goods -- Junk mail, magazines, sales papers, newspapers, catalogs, books, office paper, letters, envelopes and telephone books.
Cardboard -- Corrugated boxes, paper towel rolls, toilet paper rolls, cereal boxes, brown paper bags.
Metal -- Cans, aluminum cans, tin cans, vegetable cans and plastics; water bottles, milk jugs, bleach jugs, dish detergent bottles, juice bottles and jugs and any plastic bottle with a neck.
Steve Smith, a program supervisor with Abilities Unlimited was recently at the Recycling Center overseeing workers who were using a bailing machine to crush cardboard boxes down so they could be made into recyclable materials.
Dakota Rogers a 2016 graduate of Magnolia High School, said he has been working at Abilities Unlimited since he graduated and enjoys his job.
“I like the cardboard and I get to bail it and tie it up and stuff,” he said.
Another service the Recycling Center offers is shredding confidential papers which are kept locked until shredded, Smith said. This helps businesses and people clear away unwanted documents with the assurance they will not be seen by anyone before they are shredded.
Marlar said the Recycling Center has a conveyor belt where items are easily sorted into their own categories. This piece of equipment has meant accomplishing major jobs in a matter of hours instead of taking a day, she said.
Phillip Lowery, another worker at the Recycling Center said he has been working there for about four to five years.
“I just love it,” Lowery said.
Another worker, Kenneth Fish said he has been working at Abilities Unlimited on and off since 1985. He said he works with box bailing, bailing cardboard and loves everything, including the bosses.
“It’s just something to do,” he said.
Albert Tidwell said he could not remember how long he has worked at Abilities Unlimited but suspected it was close to 30 years. He said he enjoys his job at the Recycling Center which is cutting large squares to put on top and on bottom of the bailing bundles.
“This keeps me from staying around the house all the time and gives me something to do,” he said.
Walter Hollis started working for the Recycling Center and said he prefers getting out in the community to pick up boxes for recycling. Once he found a box filled with something that surprised him.
“There was a box of kittens in a box,” he said.
Columbia County Judge Denny Foster said blue recycling bins can be requested by calling the Columbia County Landfill at (870) 235-3785, Tuesday through Saturday.
“It is usually delivered to your house within a day or two unless there is a delay because of COVID,” he said.
Blue recycling bins are picked up on the same days as the green trash bins.
For more information about recycling, call Marlar at 870-234-2558.