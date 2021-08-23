Money to pay for a timing system for the 10th Annual Lois Davis Invitational cross country meet is the only business item on the agenda for today’s meeting of the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission.
The commission meets at noon at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
Tim Servis, cross country coach at Southern Arkansas University, is making the request for $2,300 in funding.
The meet is held on two days. College teams will run the afternoon of Friday, September 24. High school and junior high teams will run the following morning. About 500 runners from Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas are expected.