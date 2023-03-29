Possible severe weather is back in the forecast for the Magnolia area on Friday and Friday night.
The approach of a cold front will increase thunderstorm activity in the Four State region on Thursday, with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Friday will begin with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. There will be south winds of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.
Lows Friday and Saturday nights will be around 49, but temperatures will warm into the work week. Tuesday afternoon’s high will be near 87.