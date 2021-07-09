A second person has died as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 79 in Magnolia on Tuesday, June 29.
Jerry Hill, 62, died at 3:17 p.m. Thursday at Baptist Health Medical Center.
Hill was a passenger in a 2004 model GMC Yukon that was driven by Raymond Harris, 57, also of Magnolia. At about 7:49 p.m. on June 29, Harris’ vehicle, which was northbound on the highway, drove off the west side of the highway and overturned.
Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Brian J. Palmer investigated the wreck.
The deaths were the fourth and fifth transportation-related fatalities in Columbia County during 2021. There were six fatalities in 2020 and five in 2019.