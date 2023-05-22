The Magnolia City Council will hear the third reading of an ordinance to establish a “Magnolia Square Entertainment District” during its meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers.
The proposal would allow people to consume alcohol outdoors in certain parts of downtown Magnolia during limited hours on Friday and Saturday nights.
Also on the agenda are the final reading of an ordinance setting new fines for outdoor burning.
Council members will also hear an update on activities at the Boys and Girls Club, and on community service work.