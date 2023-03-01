March is preparing to pounce on South Arkansas like a lion on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a tornado watch at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for the southern two-thirds of Arkansas. The watch is in effect through 10 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport expects scattered to numerous strong to severe thunderstorms for areas north of Interstate 20.
Large hail will be the primary threat with storms that develop. There is a potential for very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter. In addition, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will also be possible later during the afternoon hours.
The greatest threat for severe thunderstorms will be across far northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and all southwest Arkansas counties.
A widespread severe weather outbreak appears possible on Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night. There will be two chances for severe weather during the day. The first will come during the early or mid-afternoon hours where we have the potential for some individual supercells ahead of the main line that will move through later in the day. Main threats for any separate cells during the mid afternoon would be large hail and the potential for strong tornadoes.
Later Thursday afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours, a cold front will sweep through the area. A line of thunderstorms will move through the region, bringing an additional threat for damaging winds of 70 to 80 mph possible and embedded tornadoes.
Additionally, moderate to heavy rainfall will bring the potential for isolated flash flooding across the northern portion of the area where some locations could see a quick 2 inches or more of rainfall.