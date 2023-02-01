COVID-19 cases were down Tuesday in Columbia and Union counties, up by one in Lafayette and Nevada counties, and unchanged in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,712
Total Active Cases: 34. Down one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,573
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,493
Total Active Cases: 4. Up one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,458
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,744
Total Active Cases: 18. Up one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,680
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,725
Total Active Cases: 33. No change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,568
Total Deaths: 124. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,169
Total Active Cases: 50. Down five since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,913
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 996,758
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 357. Up 222 since Monday.
Recovered cases: 979,871
Deaths: 12,852. Up 10 since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 224. Up 15 since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 49. Up two since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18. Up three since Monday.