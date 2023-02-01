Covid

COVID-19 cases were down Tuesday in Columbia and Union counties, up by one in Lafayette and Nevada counties, and unchanged in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,712

Total Active Cases: 34. Down one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,573

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,493

Total Active Cases: 4. Up one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,458

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,744

Total Active Cases: 18. Up one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,680

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,725

Total Active Cases: 33. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,568

Total Deaths: 124. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,169

Total Active Cases: 50. Down five since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,913

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 996,758

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 357. Up 222 since Monday.

Recovered cases: 979,871

Deaths: 12,852. Up 10 since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 224. Up 15 since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 49. Up two since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18. Up three since Monday.

