Showers and thunderstorms will return to portions of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas late this afternoon but more likely this evening into the overnight hours.
The National Weather Service said the atmosphere will become unstable enough such that strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts will become possible across mainly Northeast Texas.
Thunderstorms will likely wait until the late-night hours across portions of South Central Arkansas and Northwest and North Central Louisiana but any severe thunderstorms this far east would be isolated at best.
While an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out across Northeast Texas late this evening, large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. In addition, rainfall amounts nearing one inch with isolated higher amounts will be possible across Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and adjacent counties in Southwest Arkansas.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday with the upper level storm system itself before the precipitation comes to an end Saturday Night. Dry weather will round out Sunday and much of the new work week.