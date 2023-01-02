New and returning public officials took their oaths of office early Sunday during a ceremony at the Columbia County Courthouse.
Circuit Court Judge David Talley presided over the ceremony, administering oaths of office to new county and municipal officials.
“This is probably one of the best things that a circuit judge can do. The only thing that’s better, frankly, is an uncontested adopted,” Talley said just after midnight. “Everything else has some manner of controversy, and I don’t believe that this does.”
“There’s nothing quite so elating as being selected to represent your community, and nothing quite as humbling.”
Talley also encouraged the public to pray for their physical, mental and emotional well-being.
Talley invited new and elected officials to come forward individually to take their oaths to “support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Arkansas, and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of (the office) to which I am about to enter.”
Staff from the County Clerk’s Office was on hand to complete the paperwork.
Columbia County voters elected three new county-wide officials, and each had a large group of supporters on hand to witness the event.
County Judge Doug Fields, County Sheriff Leroy Martin and County Assessor Shannon Hair also reviewed the staffing of their new offices.
Fields will have Patty Wright and Stacy O’Donnell as his clerks. John Dyson will head the Solid Waste Department. Ronnie Hipp will lead the Road Department.
Sheriff Martin said Jerry Maness will be chief deputy. Mike McWilliams will be patrol captain. Todd Scott will lead the Criminal Investigation Division. Gean Sieger, formerly with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, will be the jail administrator. Donnie Ainsworth and Jerry Reich
Hair’s staff will include Voyles Martin, the wife of the new sheriff, who was served as the county’s appointed assessor since the resignation of Sandra Cawyer. Voyles Martin was not eligible to seek election to the position.
Also in the assessor’s office will be Gwenette Jacobson, TaLara Williams, Vanessa Harrell, Tauni Rybiski, Jessica Huerta, Lauren Dennis and Donna Hinshaw.
Outgoing Sheriff Mike Loe, who is an incoming justice of the peace, presented Martin with his badge and the official key to the county jail.
One major incoming official took his oath elsewhere. Incoming 13th Judicial Circuit Judge David Graham of Magnolia was sworn in at Camden by retiring Judge Hamilton Singleton.
Graham has been serving as Columbia County District Judge. The District Court handles mostly misdemeanor and traffic cases. Circuit Court judges handle more serious felony and civil cases.
The 13th District has five judges who serve Calhoun, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Ouachita and Union counties.
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders will select a replacement for Graham as District Judge for Columbia and Ouachita counties, who will serve a term that will end in 2024.
CLICK HERE to watch magnoliareporter .com’s livestream video of the event.