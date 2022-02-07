The State of Arkansas rejected the City of Magnolia’s request for funding improvements at East Side Park.
“The city is successful with other grants, but it seems that is not the case with Parks grants,” Mayor Parnell Vann said Monday.
“I will visit with the (City Council) in the near future to see if they want to move forward with the city paying 100 percent of the project,” he said.
Last July, the City Council approved an application asking the state for a $250,000 grant to match the city’s commitment of the same amount to fund a splash pad, skate park and dog park at East Side.
The city officially closed its public swimming pool at East Side Park in April 2018. The pool, which was opened in 1959, was closed after state health inspectors discovered base-floor cracks and underlying pockets of empty sediment that would have cost upward of $125,000 to remedy, then tens of thousands of dollars to maintain every year. The pool was shut down and filled in with dirt.
During the July 2021 City Council meeting, Vann said the city had sufficient cash on hand to match a state grant. “We have met with the engineer, and a splash pad is something that we can manage. It’s something that we won’t have to sit with every day. It will be a free splash pad to the public. … That’s what we can afford, and that’s what we can do. Right now, it beats what we’ve got.”
The old East Side Pool site is off the table for a new splash pad. The city would have to remove and dispose of the material used to fill in the pool. There is no definite location for a splash pad, but the existing softball field site is a possibility.
Last year, the skate park was proposed for the area near the existing sand volleyball court. It would be used for skateboarding, rollerblading, and rollerskating.
The dog park was proposed for the southwest corner of the park, near Cordelia Street and the East Side Elementary School property boundary.
The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism
Announced Monday more than $3.6 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants awarded to projects within 25 counties across the state. The grants are divided into two categories: Matching Grants and Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park Grants.
South Arkansas communities receiving matching grants were:
-- Dumas (Desha County) to develop restroom facility, replace play equipment, widen and resurface existing walking trail, and improve access at Memorial Park, $175,000.
-- Hope (Hempstead County) to develop a new pocket park with shade structure, performance stage, benches, landscaping, accessibility and lighting, $31,480.
The largest matching grant awards of $225,000 each went to the following cities:
-- Brookland (Craighead County) to develop two new parks (Smith Street and East Ridge Parks) with pavilions, park amenities, play areas, walking trails, basketball facilities, and access.
-- Clarksville (Johnson County) to develop an all-inclusive playground and improve accessibility at Cline Park.
-- Johnson (Washington County) to replace play equipment, resurface existing basketball court, and develop new restrooms, a pavilion, volleyball facility, park amenities, accessibility and fencing at Johnson City Park.
-- Lowell (Benton County) to develop an all-inclusive playground with shade structure, accessibility and fencing at KJ Memorial Park.
-- Mountain Home (Baxter County) to develop an all-inclusive play area, amphitheater seating, restrooms, horseshoe pits and accessibility improvements at Hickory Park.
Only one South Arkansas community received a 2022 FUN Park Grant. Daisy in Pike County will develop a new park with play area, pavilion, basketball facility, and accessible parking/pathways with its $74,999.50 grant.