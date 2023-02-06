COVID

Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties all reported slightly fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,730

Total Active Cases: 39. Down five since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,586

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,497

Total Active Cases: 5. Down one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,461

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,748

Total Active Cases: 12. Down one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,690

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,733

Total Active Cases: 27. Down one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,581

Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,191

Total Active Cases: 50. Up one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,935

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 997,881

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 91. Down 250 since Saturday.

Recovered cases: 981,377

Deaths: 12,891. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 212. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 40. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19. No change since Saturday.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you