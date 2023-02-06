Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties all reported slightly fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,730
Total Active Cases: 39. Down five since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,586
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,497
Total Active Cases: 5. Down one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,461
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,748
Total Active Cases: 12. Down one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,690
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,733
Total Active Cases: 27. Down one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,581
Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,191
Total Active Cases: 50. Up one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,935
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 997,881
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 91. Down 250 since Saturday.
Recovered cases: 981,377
Deaths: 12,891. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 212. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 40. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19. No change since Saturday.