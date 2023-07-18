Jennifer Perks, 47, of Camden, a habitual offender and a long-term illegal drug user who refused to follow probation rules throughout her criminal history, recently received 13 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and 20 years of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Perks received her sentence on June 22 in the Circuit Court of Columbia County from Circuit Judge David Talley, Jr.
Perks was given a chance to seek drug rehabilitation in Hot Springs but left the program and did not return to jail as directed.
“In the event you leave Shalom Recovery Center, it is your responsibility to return to jail,” Talley said.
Perks told the judge the facility had sent her to the emergency room for a health issue and that is why she left and did not return there or come back to the Columbia County jail. People who receive the treatment option make agreements to return to jail if they leave treatment at any point.
“Was that my court order,” Talley asked loudly from the bench.
“No,” Perks said.
Perks told Talley she is bi-polar and has seizures so she must always have assistance and cannot be by herself. She also said she has several prescription pills that she must take due to her diagnosis.
“Without the medication I have, there is no way I can work,” she said.
Perks has failed numerous drug tests in Columbia County for a variety of illegal substances according to her probation officer.
She also has been on probation Ouachita County about a decade ago, she told the judge during her testimony.
“I was almost done but then my father died, and I stopped for three months, and I want to get back,” she said.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater expressed his doubts on who exactly knew Perks’ long record of drug arrests and probation time.
“If we place her back on here, I don’t want it to be like we don’t want one hand not to know what the other hand not knowing what the other hand was doing,” he said.
Before announcing her sentence, Talley told her giving her a chance for rehabilitation in Hot Springs was her last chance, and that she should have recognized that as the opportunity that it was.
“I don’t have any problems with drugs. Arkansas has so many bad memories for me,” she pleaded with the judge as her voice became more emotional.
“I don’t doubt that, but if you walk out of here, I’ll never see you again,” Talley replied.
At that, Perks, with two prior felonies, a violation of a 2020 bench warrant, and failure to appear in 2022, received her sentence. And as it was read, she began to lose control, and cried out with her hands on her head.
“Please can we do something,” she pleaded with Talley.
The judge directed her to go to the table with probation officers to fill out final paperwork, and as she did so, she sobbed.
Perks is now incarcerated at the McPherson Unit in Newport.